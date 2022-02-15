The City of Wewahitchka has been awarded $8,500,000 dollars to to conduct city-wide wastewater system repairs.
The City of Bristol in Liberty County was also awarded $6.9 million dollars to make wastewater and stormwater improvements.
The funding is part of over $91 million dollars in funding to 14 communities across the Panhandle region through the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s Rebuild Florida Mitigation General Infrastructure Program.
Projects include improvements to wastewater and sanitary sewer, potable water, and stormwater systems in communities impacted by Hurricane Michael in 2018.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment