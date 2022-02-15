Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Where's the Spotlight - Franklin County


Where's the
Spotlight
What's new in Northwest Florida?
Follow us as we take you across our region over
the next several weeks. Watch for new happenings,
adventures to explore & have some fun along the way.

﻿Our first destination spotlight is shining on a real "must see" adventure series over in Franklin County as the Tourist Development Council launches Forgotten Coast Like A Local Video SeriesHe’s an adventuresome fellow for sure! Join Capt. Finn as he shows you how to "Forgotten Coast Like A Local” in this new web series. He’ll traverse Tate’s Hell swamp, tour the Forgotten Coast from above, visit local historical museums, and more. There is only one way to explore this beautiful piece of paradise...like a local.
﻿
How To Forgotten Coast Like A Local: Episode 7 - Shopping (Trailer)
Photos & Videos provided by FC TDC


Press Release:
Franklin County Tourist Development Council



Franklin County TDC Launches “How to Forgotten Coast Like a Local” Web Series

The TDC unveiled its latest marketing endeavor recently - a seven-part web series of How to Forgotten Coast Like a Local. The first episode “Museums” premiered on Dec. 17. The 7th and final episode for season 1 was aired Friday, Feb 11th on the Florida’s Forgotten Coast YouTube page and The Franklin County Tourist Development Facebook page.

“We wanted to highlight different areas of the county, but we wanted to take a much different approach than many other tourism information videos”, said John Solomon, Franklin County TDC Director. “We thought outside the box and felt that laughter being the best medicine would be the perfect approach.” “The series takes you to all ends of the Forgotten Coast, touching on some of the unknown aspects of the area,” Solomon adds. “The idea is to tell the story of the many things to see and do in Franklin County in a way that’s entertaining and funny.”

The web series is narrated by colorful Captain Finn as he takes you on a well-informed tour of the Forgotten Coast with a more lighthearted perspective. Join him as he traverses Tate’s Hell swamp, tours the Forgotten Coast from above, visits local museums &amp; lighthouses and more. The episodes range from 7 to 10 minutes in length. You can view these episodes on the Franklin County Tourism Development Facebook page and the Forgotten Coast YouTube channel.

Below is a list episodes:

Episode 1 – “Museums” - Take a fun tour of our area museums.

Episode 2 – “Tate’s Hell” – Capt. Finn gets lost in Tate’s Hell and discovers some hidden treasures in Carrabelle.

Episode 3 – “Fishing” - Join Capt. Finn as he enjoys his favorite pastime and explores all our waters have to offer.

Episode 4 – “Nightlife” - Catch a glimpse of our surprising nightlife.

Episode 5 – “Lighthouses” – Fun entertaining trip to Franklin County’s two lighthouses.

Episode 6 – “From Above” – Enjoy the Forgotten Coast from a new perspective.

Episode 7 – “Shopping and Dining” - Explore all the great shopping and dining on the Forgotten Coast.

Season 2 will begin filming this spring to be launched in November of this year. During the break Capt. Finn will be debuting some how to videos such as How to Shuck an Oyster or How to Peel a Shrimp. He also will be doing some helpful hints videos like the one recently aired of what to do with used fishing line. The future Helpful hints will include Beach Flags and other helpful hints while visiting the Forgotten Coast.

731 US Highway 98, Eastpoint, FL 32328 850-670-3474 www.Floridasforgottencoast.com


Franklin County Floridaalso known as the Forgotten Coast, is nestled in the panhandle of the Sunshine State. This beautiful region has been dubbed the Forgotten Coast because it’s the last remaining stretch of unspoiled, pristine Gulf Coast beaches that haven’t been overrun by high rises and strip malls. The Forgotten Coast includes the charming communities of Apalachicola, Alligator Point, Carrabelle, St. George Island & Eastpoint.


and Choose Your Adventure

Where's the Spotlight﻿
February 15, 2022

We would love your feedback info@explorenwflorida.com


RiverWay South Apalachicola Choctawhatchee, Inc.


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment