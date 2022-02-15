Where's the Spotlight - Franklin County

Press Release:
Franklin County Tourist Development Council
Franklin County TDC Launches “How to Forgotten Coast Like a Local” Web Series
The TDC unveiled its latest marketing endeavor recently - a seven-part web series of How to Forgotten Coast Like a Local. The first episode "Museums" premiered on Dec. 17. The 7th and final episode for season 1 was aired Friday, Feb 11th on the Florida's Forgotten Coast YouTube page and The Franklin County Tourist Development Facebook page.
page and The Franklin County Tourist Development Facebook
page.
“We wanted to highlight different areas of the county, but we wanted to take a much different approach than many other tourism information videos”, said John Solomon, Franklin County TDC Director. “We thought outside the box and felt that laughter being the best medicine would be the perfect approach.” “The series takes you to all ends of the Forgotten Coast, touching on some of the unknown aspects of the area,” Solomon adds. “The idea is to tell the story of the many things to see and do in Franklin County in a way that’s entertaining and funny.”
The web series is narrated by colorful Captain Finn as he takes you on a well-informed tour of the Forgotten Coast with a more lighthearted perspective. Join him as he traverses Tate's Hell swamp, tours the Forgotten Coast from above, visits local museums & lighthouses and more. The episodes range from 7 to 10 minutes in length. You can view these episodes on the Franklin County Tourism Development Facebook page and the Forgotten Coast YouTube channel.
page and the Forgotten Coast YouTube
channel.
Below is a list episodes:
Episode 1 – “Museums” - Take a fun tour of our area museums.
Episode 2 – “Tate’s Hell” – Capt. Finn gets lost in Tate’s Hell and discovers some hidden treasures in Carrabelle.
Episode 3 – “Fishing” - Join Capt. Finn as he enjoys his favorite pastime and explores all our waters have to offer.
Episode 4 – “Nightlife” - Catch a glimpse of our surprising nightlife.
Episode 5 – “Lighthouses” – Fun entertaining trip to Franklin County’s two lighthouses.
Episode 6 – “From Above” – Enjoy the Forgotten Coast from a new perspective.
Episode 7 – “Shopping and Dining” - Explore all the great shopping and dining on the Forgotten Coast.
Season 2 will begin filming this spring to be launched in November of this year. During the break Capt. Finn will be debuting some how to videos such as How to Shuck an Oyster or How to Peel a Shrimp. He also will be doing some helpful hints videos like the one recently aired of what to do with used fishing line. The future Helpful hints will include Beach Flags and other helpful hints while visiting the Forgotten Coast.
