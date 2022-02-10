You are invited by the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center and the Friends of Franklin County Public Libraries to the Ribbon Cutting of the new gazebo and walkway at the Eastpoint Branch library on Thursday, February 10th at 4:00 p.m. The Eastpoint Branch library is located at 160 Hickory Dip Rd, Eastpoint, FL.
This gazebo and walkway is the result of a process that was dreamed and drawn, by the Friends of Franklin County Public Libraries, when the library was first built six years ago. The dream was and is to provide beautification projects to complement the library building. The Friends is excited to provide this outdoor component that will help to fulfill the mission of access to information and education in an outside setting. This large project was able to happen thanks to a generous bequest. Future plans for the library grounds include more trails.
Friends of Franklin County Public Libraries is a 501 (c) (3) organization that supports the Franklin County Public Libraries in Eastpoint and Carrabelle, Florida. The Mission of the Friends is to support the Franklin County Public Libraries' goal to provide informational, educational and cultural materials for the benefit of persons of all ages in the community. Through fundraising the Friends support many library programs: Summer Reading, Music as Another Language, Read With Me Storytime (ages 1-6), STEAM 1 (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math—ages 8-12), STEAM 2 (ages 5-7), ANIME Club (grades 5-12), Teen Book Club (grades 6-12), Computer Classes (adults), and Lego Club.
