The tenth annual St. George Island Tour of Homes will be held this Saturday from 10 till 4.
The Tour of Homes is a fund-raising event for the St. George Lighthouse Association.
This year there will be 6 homes on the tour reaching from the gated Plantation to the East End of the island.
This year the tour will include a stop at the Plantation Resort Village Clubhouse and pool complex.
The art exhibit on display will be from professional artist, Cory Wright, who will not only be exhibiting her work at the Resort Village Clubhouse, she will also be painting en plein air in Lighthouse Park during the tour.
Cory has donated an original painting to be raffled off to benefit the St. George Lighthouse Association.
Additionally, there will be some old lighthouse tower windows that have been painted by several local artists that will be raffled off during the tour.
Tickets are available online at http://www.stgeorgelight.org/news-events/2022-sgi-tour-of-homes/ or at the Lighthouse Gift Shop at the center of St. George Island.
Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the tour.
Face masks are required inside of all Tour homes and in the Transportation Vehicles.
Facemasks will be made available at the entry of each home and in each transportation vehicle.
