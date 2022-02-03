The 40th Annual St. George Island Charity Chili Cookoff will be held on Saturday, March 5th!
The chili cookoff is the primary fundraiser for the St. George Island Volunteer Firefighters and First Responders unit.
A major part of the event is the annual auction, which will be held on-line again this year.
Donations are currently being accepted for the auction.
The most successful donations are goods and services that appeal to numerous buyers and generate bidding wars.
Items of all sizes and values are welcome.
If you have something you would like to donate, please contact Sheryl Clouse at sgichilicookoff@gmail.com or call her at 608-397-2019.
And be sure to keep up with the chili cookoff on their website at http://www.stgeorgeislandchilicookoff.com for the latest information.
