A Port St. Joe woman is a million dollars richer after claiming the top prize is a Florida lottery scratch off game.
53 year old Joanna Causey of Port Saint Joe, claimed a $1 million top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.
She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00.
Causey purchased her winning ticket from Express Lane on Monument Avenue in Port Saint Joe.
The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
The $30 game, THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000, launched in February 2020 and features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and over $948 million in cash prizes!
