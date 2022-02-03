Mrs. Whitney Martina, a fifth-grade math and science teacher at the Apalachicola Bay Charter School, has been selected as the Franklin County 2021-22 District Teacher of the year.
Mrs. Martina has been teaching for 13 years.
She graduated from Florida State University in 2008.
She said she is very humbled and appreciative of this wonderful milestone for her career.
Each year, Florida’s school districts recognize and celebrate 74 teachers as District Teachers of the Year.
The top educators are selected for many reasons including extraordinary student gains, community involvement, teacher leadership and instructional practices.
Five District Teachers of the Year are named Teacher of the Year Finalists and, from those, one statewide winner is selected as the Christa McAuliffe Ambassador for Education.
That announcement will be made at the Florida Department of Education Teacher of the Year Roundtable, Gala and announcement of the 2022 Florida Teacher of the Year in July.
