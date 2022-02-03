Thursday, February 3, 2022

Weekly news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

Welcome New Members:


Jim Wylie - Kiwanis Club of Wakulla
850.567.1705
fjameswylie@gmail.com
Facebook

Chamber and Member Events


Camp Gordon Johnston WW II Museum - Special Exhibit 476th and the 818th, Black Amphibious Truck Companies
Feb 1-26 Tuesday - Saturday weekly

Broadband Internet Information Session


Rotary Club of Wakulla Valentine's Day Parade & Festival
2/12

NBHA Race
2/12

Wakulla Horseman's Show and riding exhibition
2/19
Women of the Moose Presents: Murder Mystery Dinner Theater
2/19 and 2/26
Matinee 2/27

Sign-up for Forest Clean up here
2/26
Friends of Wakulla Public Library Mardi Gras
2/26 SOLD OUT EVENT

Wakulla Wonderful Celebration
3/12
Seeking vendors- inquire at Wakulla Extension office 850.926.3931

21st Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival Vendor Application
3/19
Emergency Solutions grant - Homelessness Prevention

2022 Ed2go Class List

Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business. Classes are free to our members. (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request.
For a complete list of online classes click here
