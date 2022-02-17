The Franklin County Tourist Development Council has approved a 25 thousand dollar grant to help the Apalachicola Historical Society replace the columns on the front of the historic Raney House in Apalachicola.
The Raney House, which was completed in 1838, was built as a federalist house, until the columns were added in 1850 which makes it Greek Revival.
The wooden columns have been deteriorating thanks to damage from birds and some rotting, and are actually beginning to shrink a little.
The Historical Society would like to replace the existing columns with ones made of sapele wood.
Replacing the columns is just a portion of the renovation work the group hopes to complete.
They are also seeking a state grant of over 325 thousand dollars that will allow them to update the exterior of the house, including refurbishing the original windows.
The home is owned by the Apalachicola Historical Society and if you would like to see it for yourself, it is located at 128 Market Street in Apalachicola.
Tours of the home are provided every Tuesday through Saturday from 10 till 4.
