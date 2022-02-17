The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is looking for funding to get automated license plate readers to use around the county.
Automated license plate readers are high-speed, computer-controlled camera systems that are typically mounted on street poles, streetlights, or attached to police squad cars.
They automatically capture all license plate numbers that come into view, along with the location, date, and time.
The data, which includes photographs of the vehicle and sometimes its driver and passengers, is then uploaded to a central server and can be very useful in solving crimes.
The technology is already in use in some neighboring counties.
Sheriff AJ Smith said the technology is expensive but could be very useful in the case of amber alerts, or even catching litterers on the bridges.
He said they are looking at a proposal to get the plate readers and will hopefully get something going in the next few months.
No comments:
Post a Comment