Thursday, February 17, 2022

Weekly news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

Welcome New Members:


Travis Bozeman - Blackfoot Roofing & Construction
2795 Crawfordville Hwy., Crawfordville
850.251.9792
Vito Knowles - Good Times for Rent of Wakulla
3039 Crawfordville Hwy., Crawfordville
850.544.9358
Margo Armistead - Salvation Army -Tallahassee Corps
850.895.6618
margoarmistead@gmail.com
Marc Sandberg - Jimmy John's
marcsandbergJJ@gmail.com

April Posey and Sara Clark - Wakulla Ducks Unlimited
wakulladu@gmail.com
Chamber and Member Events


Wakulla Horseman's Show and riding exhibition
2/19
NETWORKING LUNCHEON - Deadline for reservations is Friday
Please join us Noon, Wednesday, February 23 for our February luncheon at Wakulla Environmental Institute for Hamaknockers BBQ Buffet.
Cost $15 per person.
Seating is limited to 70 persons.
Women of the Moose Presents: Murder Mystery Dinner Theater
2/19 and 2/26
Matinee 2/27

Keep Wakulla County Beautiful Forest Clean-up
Sign-up for Forest Clean up here
2/26
 

Wakulla Wonderful Celebration
3/12
Seeking vendors- inquire at Wakulla Extension office 850.926.3931

Camp Gordon Johnston Dice Run
Camp Gordon Johnston Veteran's Parade
3/12

19th  Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival Vendor Application
3/19

Wakulla Ducks Unlimited Annual Dinner
3/26

Panacea Beer & Oyster Festival
3/26

11th Annual Low Country Boil Fundraiser
4/2

11th Annual Low Country Boil

Thank You to our Sponsors

SAVE THE DATE
Sopchoppy Worm Grunting Festival & 5K Run
4/9
FSUCML Open House, St. Teresa, Florida
4/30
(https://marinelab.fsu.edu/outreach_education/special-events/open-house/)

2022 Ed2go Class List

Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business. Classes are free to our members. (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request.
For a complete list of online classes click here
