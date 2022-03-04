Alligator hunters will likely have more time to hunt when the new season begins later this year.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has given preliminary approval to a proposed rule amendment increasing hunting hours during the statewide alligator harvest from the current 17 hours a day to 24 hours a day on most areas.
The additional hunting hours would eliminate concerns about fully landing an alligator before the current 10 a.m. ending time and provide more flexibility when scheduling hunting trips.
Currently, hunting hours during the statewide recreational alligator hunting season are 5 p.m. to 10 a.m.
The FWC also agreed to add airbows with a tethered arrow as a legal method of take.
Adding precharged pneumatic airbows to the legal methods of take for the statewide alligator harvest provides a new effective way to initially secure a line to the animal to safely gain control of it.
Airbow use would also benefit hunters with mobility challenges and youth or smaller-framed hunters.
If the proposed rules get final approval in May, 24-hour hunting and use of airbows would be effective for the 2022 statewide alligator harvest season.
The Alligator Harvest is very popular with about 7000 alligator hunting permits issued this year including about 200 in Franklin and Gulf Counties.
