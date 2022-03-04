Weems Memorial Hospital has been given approval to purchase some new equipment.
On Tuesday, Franklin County Commissioners approved the purchase of new radiology x-ray equipment for the hospital's emergency department.
That will cost a little over 173 thousand dollars.
The commission also approved the purchase of a new CT scan.
The current CT scan is located in a trailer outside of the hospital, but the hospital plans to renovate an existing space so the new machine can be located inside the hospital.
The total cost for that will be about 311 thousand dollars.
Both purchases will be paid for through money received through the American Rescue Plan.
