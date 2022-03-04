There is now a new wildlife management area in Franklin County providing more hunting opportunities to local hunters.
This week the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission established a new wildlife management area called Tate’s Hell – St. James Island located in Franklin County, east of Highway 319 and south of the Ochlockonee River State Park.
It is a nearly 8200-acre area in Franklin County offering hunting opportunities for deer, wild turkey, wild hog, migratory birds and small game.
The area was already approved for Small Game Hunting for dove, duck, geese, snipe, woodcock and coots during the 2021-22 season, which ends March 6th.
