April Showers the Area with Events and Getaways

Carrabelle Riverfront Festival Saturday April 23
Promising a full day of free, family-friendly activities, live music, vendors and food, the Carrabelle Riverfront Festival returns this year on Saturday April 23 from 10am to 6pm. There will be plenty of activities for the kids, young & old along Carrabelle's historic waterfront. Returning again this year is the fun and raucous Captain Davy’s Adventure Show and his fun-filled band of pirates with music, magic, and mayhem. The popular free children’s mini-train rides and a bouncy house will be featured along with Carrabelle’s very own crazy Fishy Fashion Show. Admission to this family-friendly and pet-friendly event is FREE and open to the public. Details here.
SGI Brewfest April 23
The 2022 St. George Island Brewfest is on! This popular one-day beer tasting festival will be held on Saturday, April 23 from 1-4 pm at the public parking area adjacent to the lighthouse. All proceeds benefit the Franklin County Humane Society. This year’s event features an even broader selection of amazing craft beers, friendly faces, and furry friends. This is a very limited engagement and tickets must be purchased in advance. Tickets will not be sold at the door so buy your tickets early! Learn more here.
Enter to Win a St. George Island Girls Getaway!
Win this getaway and you, along with three of your friends, can pack your swimsuit and head to the coast for a weekend of girlfriend fun! The Franklin County TDC launches a St. George Island Girls' Getaway Sweepstakes this month! Winners of this package will stay on St. George Island, bask on the beach, explore the sights (including the nightlife!) and enjoy fresh Apalachicola Bay seafood in our award-winning restaurants. Click here to enter!
FSU Marine Lab Open House April 30
The annual FSU Marine Lab Open House is back this year and will be held on Saturday, April 30 from 10 am - 5 pm. This popular event promotes the work of the lab and highlights the link between healthy ecosystems and healthy societies. Throughout the day you can visit the shark jaw display, learn about deep sea corals, participate in the scavenger junt, try out the lab's ROV and bid on auction items. Learn more here.
Forgotten Coast Theater Presents Greater Tuna April 8-10
The Forgotten Coast Theater Group will present Greater Tuna April 8-10 at the Chapman Theater in Apalachicola. Greater Tuna is a comedy about a small town in Texas named Tuna, Texas’ third smallest town. The wacky inhabitants of this town — men, women, children and animals — are all played by two skillful, transformative actors who must change parts at a rather breakneck speed and use inventive voicework. Learn more here.
If This House Could Talk Home Tour May 6-19 in Apalachicola
What if the houses in Apalachicola could talk? What stories would they tell? The Apalachicola Area Historical Society invites you to come to find out, by viewing storyboards posted in front of about 30 homes and businesses between Friday, May 6 and Thursday, May 19. The storyboards, created by property owners, tell tales of past residents, neighborhood events and personalities, and historical facts. Learn more here.
Apalachicola Home Tour May 7
Apalachicola's annual Home and Garden Tour is scheduled for May 7 and will feature a variety of homes ranging from century-old houses to charming bungalows and contemporary homes. Homes will be open only on Saturday, May 7, from 10 am - 4 pm. Details.
Apalachicola Boat & Car Show April 16
Apalachicola will host its annual Apalachicola Antique & Classic Boat & Car Show on Saturday, April 17. Come to Riverfront Park in Apalachicola to see many Antique & Classic Vessels, Workboats and Runabouts. Sponsored by the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce, the event will feature unique boats and cars. New to the event this year will be a golf cart show. Learn more here.
Ilse Newell Concert April 3
The Ilse Newell Fund for the Performing Arts presents The Vivaldi Gloria featuring the Bay Area Choral Society on April 3, at 4 P.M. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 79 6th Street, Apalachicola. Admission is $10 per person. The 12-movement mass-cantata, Gloria, is one of the favorite choral works by Italian baroque composer Antonio Vivaldi. This performance will also include string, wind, and harpsichord accompaniment to enhance the brilliant, celebratory style of the baroque era. Details here.
Springtime is for Nesting on the Forgotten Coast
Spring is here! Thanks to the weather and undeveloped nature of the Forgotten Coast, visitors and residents have a fantastic opportunity to see many different bird species. A variety of birds travel from as far as South America to nest on our trees and shores.
There are many Shorebirds here now or arriving soon. Most are on the Yellow Watch List or are listed as a Species of High Concern because of their declining populations. With the help of conservation and protection, these bird populations will stabilize and be back to healthy numbers within the next 30 years. Learn what's nesting now here.
Holocaust Exhibit at CGJ
The Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum in Carrabelle will present an exhibit to remember the Holocaust, Hitler’s program to omit Genocide against those he deemed unworthy, especially Europe’s Jews. This exhibit will open Tuesday, April 5, and will be on display at the museum until Saturday, April 30. The museum is open every Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm. There is no charge for admission, but donations are gladly accepted. Details here.
April Farmers and Artisans Markets
Apalachicola
The Apalachicola Farmers' Market will host the April events on Saturday April 9 and 23 from 9am to 1pm at the Mill Pond at Scipio Creek. Can't wait till the weekend? The Apalachicola Growers Market features fresh vegetables, micro greens, coffee, gourmet goodies and more. Held most Wednesdays from 9am to noon at 56 Commerce Street in Apalachicola.
Carrabelle
The Crooked River Lighthouse is hosting a Country Farmer's Market Saturday, April 2 and again on April 16 from 9 am-1 pm at the foot of the lighthouse at 1975 Hwy 98 W, Carrabelle, FL. The Market will be featuring vendors from the community with locally made goods, fresh roasted coffee, veggies, plants, art, baked goods, photography, craft items, and unique maritime items in the Lighthouse Gift Shop.
Eastpoint
Eastpoint hosts its April outdoor Artisans Market on the first and third Saturdays of each month from 9am to 2pm. The market is located at 100 Highway 98. The April market dates are April 2 and 16. Come discover local artisans, crafts and goodies.
