Gulf of Mexico Greater Amberjack Recreational Fishing Season Reopens May 1-31, 2022

ISSUE DATE: March 23, 2022                                               FB22-014        
CONTACT: Kelli O'Donnell, 727-824-5305, Kelli.ODonnell@noaa.gov

Key Message:

NOAA Fisheries reminds recreational fishermen that the Gulf of Mexico greater amberjack recreational fishing season reopens 12:01 a.m., local time, on May 1, 2022, and will close at 12:01 a.m., local time, on June 1, 2022.
 
What this Means:

  • The recreational fishing year for greater amberjack is August 1 through July 31 as set by the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council and implemented by NOAA Fisheries.
  • Preliminary landings indicate the recreational greater amberjack quota has not been met and is not projected to be met, allowing the recreational fishing season to reopen May 1, 2022.
  • The recreational fishing season for greater amberjack will close again during its second seasonal closure, starting June 1, 2022, through July 31, 2022.
  • The 2022/2023 recreational greater amberjack fishing season will reopen on August 1, 2022.
 
Greater Amberjack Recreational Management Measures:

  • Fishing Year: August 1 - July 31
  • Seasonal Closure: November 1 - April 30 and June 1 – July 31
  • Minimum Size Limit: 34 inch fork length
  • Accountability Measures: Inseason closure and payback of any overage of the annual catch limit
  • Bag Limit: 1 fish per person
  • 2021/2022 annual catch limit: 1,309,620 lbs whole weight
  • 2021/2022 annual catch target: 1,086,985 lbs whole weight

About Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council is one of eight regional Fishery Management Councils established by the Fishery Conservation and Management Act of 1976. The Council prepares fishery management plans, which are designed to manage fishery resources within the 200-mile limit of the Gulf of Mexico.   
Emily Muehlstein
Public Information Officer
888-833-1844 ext.2380
