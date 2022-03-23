Gulf of Mexico Greater Amberjack Recreational Fishing Season Reopens May 1-31, 2022 

Key Message:
NOAA Fisheries reminds recreational fishermen that the Gulf of Mexico greater amberjack recreational fishing season reopens 12:01 a.m., local time, on May 1, 2022, and will close at 12:01 a.m., local time, on June 1, 2022.
What this Means:
- The recreational fishing year for greater amberjack is August 1 through July 31 as set by the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council and implemented by NOAA Fisheries.
- Preliminary landings indicate the recreational greater amberjack quota has not been met and is not projected to be met, allowing the recreational fishing season to reopen May 1, 2022.
- The recreational fishing season for greater amberjack will close again during its second seasonal closure, starting June 1, 2022, through July 31, 2022.
- The 2022/2023 recreational greater amberjack fishing season will reopen on August 1, 2022.
Greater Amberjack Recreational Management Measures:
- Fishing Year: August 1 - July 31
- Seasonal Closure: November 1 - April 30 and June 1 – July 31
- Minimum Size Limit: 34 inch fork length
- Accountability Measures: Inseason closure and payback of any overage of the annual catch limit
- Bag Limit: 1 fish per person
- 2021/2022 annual catch limit: 1,309,620 lbs whole weight
- 2021/2022 annual catch target: 1,086,985 lbs whole weight
