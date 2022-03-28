Beach parking at Alligator Point remains a big issue for Franklin County and now that Spring Break has started the sheriff's office is showing zero tolerance for people who park illegally.
Parking has been a constant problem at Alligator Point for years because there aren’t many places to park, and visitors tend to take liberties once all the legal parking spaces are filled.
There have been complaints of beach goers parking on dunes, vegetation, and even private property, including people's driveways.
The problem is worst near public beach access points where there are an average of 10 parking spaces for the public – but sometimes 30 or 40 cars that need to park especially during the summer months.
If you park illegally in Franklin County you will be towed and receive a traffic citation.
On Saturday alone, 10 cars were towed from Alligator Point.
Sheriff AJ Smith said that people who park illegally are selfish because they are taking up law enforcement's time which could be better spent helping other people in the county.
He said his top priority over the next few weeks will be to find something that will sting illegal parkers enough to make them stop because apparently a 150 dollar tow bill and a 106 dollar citation is not enough.
No comments:
Post a Comment