Carrabelle Riverfront Festival Seeks Vendors & Exhibitors

The Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce is calling all vendors and exhibitors to come be a part of the 31st Annual Carrabelle Riverfront Festival on Saturday, April 23 in Carrabelle, Florida from 10 am – 6 pm. The Carrabelle Riverfront Festival is a full day of free, family-friendly activities, live music, entertainment, unique and colorful arts & craft vendors and delicious food. There will be plenty of activities for the kids, young & old along the beautiful, historic waterfront. Admission to this family friendly and pet friendly event is free and open to the public.
Fan-favorite “Nightshift” and many other talented musicians will be sure to draw a crowd. Plus the fabulous Fishy Fashion Show by Joan Matey is returning to this year’s Carrabelle Riverfront Festival. The Fishy Fashion Show features zany characters that show off astonishing, nautical outfits made from sea nets, old beach umbrellas, oyster sacks, sponges and more. Plus as always there will be lots of things for kids to enjoy, like Captain Davy’s Adventure Show with his family-friendly band of pirates with music, magic and mayhem. Back again will be the Party Train will be back with free mini-train rides for children.
The festival is less than one month away and is still welcoming vendors and exhibitors but space is filling quickly. Vendors who specialize in food, arts, antiques, handcrafted artisan items, and other goods are invited to come be a part of this special event. The festival is also still seeking cultural, historical and natural resource exhibitors. Please note: Food vendor spaces are very limited and only a few spots remain.
The Carrabelle Riverfront Festival is hosted by the Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce and the community of Carrabelle, and funded in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council, Carrabelle Redevelopment Agency (CRA), and the sponsorships of local businesses. Special thanks to our early sponsors Centennial Bank, Inovia Consulting Group, and C-Quarters Marina.
For more information on becoming a vendor or general attendance questions, please contact Lori at the Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce at 850-697-2585. For information about being a cultural, natural resource or educational exhibitors, contact the Carrabelle History Museum at carrabellehistorymuseum@gmail.
com or 85-697-2141. Those interested can also find more info at www. CarrabelleRiverfrontFestival. com.
Monday, March 28, 2022
Carrabelle Riverfront Festival Seeks Vendors & Exhibitors
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment