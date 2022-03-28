Local unemployment fell in February.
Franklin County unemployment was 3.3 percent last month – down from 3.6 percent in January.
That means 151 people were out of work out of a workforce of 4,628.
Franklin County's unemployment rate was slightly above the statewide ate of 3.1 percent.
Wakulla County had the third lowest unemployment rate in the state at 2.5 percent – that was down from 2.7 percent in January.
Gulf County unemployment was 2.9 percent with 152 people out of work there.
Liberty County unemployment was down from 3.9 percent to 3.3 percent.
