Local elementary school students faced off last week in the annual 4-H public speaking contest.
The 19 students, who both of Franklin County’s public elementary schools, as well as the Baptist School and home schoolers, had to give a speech between 2 and 3 minutes long, which were then rated by a panel of 3 judges.
This year's winner in the 6th grade division was Madalynn Riley of the Franklin County School who spoke about how people get diabetes.
Emma Fuentes from the Baptist School came in second for her speech titled You are the author .
The winner in the 4th and 5th grade division was Ava Everett of the Apalachicola Bay Charter School for her speech on Why Pets do not make good presents.
2nd place in the 4th and 5th grade division went to Kairi Trest of the Baptist School for the speech, Wolves, Howlers of the night.
Other speech topics this year included the War between Americans, My Robot Cosmo, Snakes of Deadliness, and Minecraft Gamemodes.
All of the contestants got plaques – the winners get scholarships to 4-H camp this summer.
The 1st place winners will also represent Franklin County at the District Competition on April 23rd.
