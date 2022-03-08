Blues On Reid - March 26th

You are invited to participate in Blues on Reid!
Our first event of the year will take place Saturday, March 26, 2022, on Reid Avenue in Port St Joe, Florida.
The event is FREE to the public and will feature some of the best Blues acts from the region. We anticipate music fans from surrounding areas to converge on local area businesses and the vendors downtown Port St. Joe. We encourage you to invite your customers to enjoy a day full of great people and amazing music.
We are inviting all our vendor friends to showcase their products and services. Exhibits will open Saturday afternoon at 12pm to the public on Reid Avenue. The cost for an exhibit space is $50.
· Set up will begin at 8:30am ET on March 26, 2022. Vendors must be checked-in by 10:30am ET
· All vehicles must be off Reid Avenue by 11:00am ET
· No vehicles will be allowed on Reid Avenue until 7:30pm No exceptions.
· You will be assigned a booth number at check-in on day of show.
· The festival will be held rain or shine, NO REFUNDS.
· Potable water nor electricity will NOT be available on-sight.
· The registration deadline is Saturday, March 19, 2022. Payment is due by this date as well: no exceptions.
· Participating vendors shall not sell or otherwise distribute items of any type that bears the name “Blues on Reid”
We also invite your participation as an event sponsor. This is an excellent way to stand out from other exhibitors and increase your visibility with festival attendees.
I hope you will join us for Blues on Reid. We appreciate your support. Please click on the link to access Blues on Reid forms on our website.
Simply print, complete and mail or drop by our office at the address below.
Let me know if you have any questions. We look forward to seeing you on Reid Avenue.
Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office
850-247-2204 Cell
