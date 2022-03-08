With the start of hurricane season just over 2 months away county officials are reminding Franklin County residents and property owners to get signed up for “Alert Franklin.”
Alert Franklin is a high-speed emergency notification system which provides emergency notifications and warnings over home phones, work phones, cell phones and e-mail.
- You can get weather alerts including wind events, flood, tropical weather and other severe weather and it allows you to receive alerts from the local Emergency Management office which can be crucial during severe weather.
-
You can also sign up for Sheriff's Alerts including notifications on crimes, Major Road Closures, and amber and silver alerts.
You do have to register for the service.
Residents can register their address and contact information into the Alert Franklin County portal, by following the link at https://www.franklinemergencymanagement.com/ .
You can also register anonymously by texting the word FRANKLINFL to 888777.
The service also has a mobile app called everbridge which you can download to your smartphones or tablets.
