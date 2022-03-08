A playground in Carrabelle will soon get new playground equipment.
The Classy Lowery Park on Ave C in Carrabelle is owned by Franklin County and maintained by the Parks and Recreation Department.
The playground equipment has been removed over the years and never replaced.
Parks and Recreation has now found a suitable piece of equipment for the park, and thanks to the money raised during a recent auction, now have the money to pay for it.
The new equipment should be installed in the very near future.
