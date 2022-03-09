Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

Fit as a Fiddle Fitness Center is a beautiful state-of-the-art small local gym located in Windmark Beach (Port St. Joe).
All ellipticals, bikes, and treadmills have cable tv, (just need headphones for audio).
They have lockers, showers, a weigh station, snack bar, lots of free weights, and other miscellaneous machines for upper and lower body.
They also offer a selection of group classes, including Tabata, Circuit, Body Pump, Yoga and more!
You can purchase Monthly Memberships, Single Class Passes, Guest Passes, and more. Aside from memberships, they offer nutrition planning and advice, as well as private one-on-one fitness sessions.
Fit as a Fiddle strives on cleanliness. Call them to set up a tour!
Fit as a Fiddle Fitness Center
110 Goodmorning Street, Port Saint Joe, FL 32456
(850) 229-1920
