Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

The Panhandle Players is a non-profit theater organization whose goal is to enrich, educate, and entertain the Forgotten Coast by providing community members with opportunities to engage in high quality theatrical and cultural experiences.

They are a nonprofit, tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization that relies on community support to continue to produce quality shows.

Be sure to mark your calendar and not miss their upcoming show - “Sweet Tea at the B&B” – March 25 thru the 27.
SWEET Tea at the B&B is the third installment in Jerry Hurley’s Sweet Tea saga. Sweet Tea at the B & B takes place in Apalachicola at the height of the Great Depression. It’s 1932 and everybody seems to be flat broke. Cleopatra Singleton, the matriarch of the family and owner of Singleton House thinks that she might be the only person in town with money but that’s only because grandson Beauregard is selling off the family heirlooms to keep granny financially afloat. More money is needed and that’s when Beau and his Uncle Bertie decide to open a B & B. With dark Jamaican rum that looks a lot like sweet tea and with the help of “the girls”, Trixie, Mona, and Velvet, they figure out a way to make Singleton House a hilarious new business venture.
*Courtesy of the Franklin County Tourist Development Council

Panhandle Players
📍155 Avenue E, Apalachicola, FL 32320
☎ (850) 629-8680
Take a break from the beach and tee up an adventure at St. Joseph Bay Golf Club. The facility surrounded by luscious greenery is open to the public with a par-72, 18-hole layout.

Their facility also offers an aquatic area that is open to the public featuring a large pool along with a kiddie pool and a deck area that is perfect for a day in the sun or even for a pool party (a pool party application is available on their website).

Daily rates and Shareable Passes are available ($50.00 for a 10 Visit Shareable Pass from April 1 to November 1 / $100.00 for a 20 Visit Shareable Pass).

The other club amenities include a driving range, putting green, a full-service restaurant with fully stocked bar.

St. Joseph Bay Golf Club
📍700 Country Club Rd, Port St Joe, FL
☎️ For the golf shop or to book a tee time, please call: 850-227-1751

Fit as a Fiddle Fitness Center is a beautiful state-of-the-art small local gym located in Windmark Beach (Port St. Joe).
All ellipticals, bikes, and treadmills have cable tv, (just need headphones for audio).

They have lockers, showers, a weigh station, snack bar, lots of free weights, and other miscellaneous machines for upper and lower body.

They also offer a selection of group classes, including Tabata, Circuit, Body Pump, Yoga and more!

You can purchase Monthly Memberships, Single Class Passes, Guest Passes, and more. Aside from memberships, they offer nutrition planning and advice, as well as private one-on-one fitness sessions.
Fit as a Fiddle strives on cleanliness. Call them to set up a tour!

Fit as a Fiddle Fitness Center
📍110 Goodmorning Street, Port Saint Joe, FL 32456
☎ (850) 229-1920





Sponsorship and Vendor opportunities are still available!

CHAMBER EVENTS 2022
 
Blues on Reid
March 26, 2022
 
Wheels on Williams
Third Thursday
April – May - June – July
 
Scallop Festival
September 3-4, 2022
 
PortOberfest
September 24, 2022
 
Forgotten Music Festival
(Sponsored by The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce)
October 8-9, 2022
 
Shop Gulf Saturday
November 26, 2022

Please Contact joe@gulfchamber.org
for sponsorship opportunities.
EVENT SPONSORSHIP
 
Friend $250
Logo on festival banner

Supporter $500
Included in radio advertising
Included in all print advertising
Logo on festival banner
Included in social media event promotions

Patron $800
Logo on festival t-shirt
Two festival t-shirts
Two passes to ticketed event
Included in all print and radio advertising
Logo on festival banner
Included in social media event promotions

Partner: $1200
Logo on festival t-shirt
Four festival t-shirts
Four passes to ticketed event
Included in all print and radio advertising
Logo on festival banner
Included in social media event promotions
 
·        Contact us to customize your advertising and sponsorship opportunities today.
𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀

﻿Become a member of the
Gulf County Chamber
TODAY!
Individual Supporter- $ 75.00
(non -business)

Entrepreneur- $125.00
(no storefront)

Non-profit- $125.00

Basic Business- $175.00

Corporate- $250.00

Premier- $500.00

VIP- $1000.00
Membership Link
for a complete Business Directory list.

