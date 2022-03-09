Franklin County has agreed to continue a countywide burn ban through next Tuesday, March the 15th.
The ban was approved by Franklin County Commission chairman Ricky Jones last Saturday at the request of Emergency Management Director Pamela Brownell.
Yesterday the full commission agreed to ratify the emergency decision and extend the burn ban until Tuesday, March 15th.
The ban prohibits open fires, yard trash burning and the use of outdoor burning devices – though it does allow people to use outdoor grills.
The burn ban was put in place due to National Weather Service Alert showing Franklin County as High Risk for wildfires.
Much of Northwest Florida is facing dry conditions and windy conditions.
Fallen trees and other fuel left fro Hurricane Michael has made conditions prime for wildfires.
The Florida Forest Service is currently fighting a number of large wildfires in Gulf, Calhoun and Bay counties that have led to the evacuation of hundreds of homes.
No comments:
Post a Comment