Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin and Gulf Counties

Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: MICK EXEMPT BOAT LIFT & RIPRAP
Location Id: 375043
Location Name: MICK, TERRY - 315 GANDER ST
County: Franklin
Application Number: 375043-006

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: HIGHWAY 22 RESTAURANT
Location Id: 417615
Location Name: Highway 22 Restaurant
County: Gulf
Application Number: 417615-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300



