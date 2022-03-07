Carrabelle Culture Crawl, Sat, March 19, 10-3 pm in Carrabelle

|Carrabelle Culture Crawl
Saturday, March 19
10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Carrabelle History Museum
& Downtown Carrabelle
The Carrabelle History Museum is hosting the Carrabelle Culture Crawl on Saturday, March 19, 2022, 10 am to 3 pm. This free cultural event is a celebration of the amazing art, music, history, food, and fun that Carrabelle has to offer.
The Carrabelle History Museum will bring a splendid variety of live music to the streets of Carrabelle, with folk, classic country, modern, and favorite oldies. Musicians include banjo player Frank Lindamood, Lewis Christie and Jack Zurawka on keyboard, Andy’s Gang, and Kevin Andrew and the talented young students of Rockulla Music School.
Local restaurants will be offering delicious signature specials in honor of the Crawl. The tastebuds of seafood connoisseurs will be delighted by fresh-caught fish with a twist, delicious grouper sliders, seafood gumbo from a secret recipe, award-winning crab cakes and much more. Land-lovers too can enjoy tasty BBQ, mini-pizzas, spring rolls, hot dogs and ice cream! And with fresh kettle corn, popcorn and ice cold slushies, there will be something delicious for everyone.
Visitors can watch the amazing creative process of local "plein air" artists in action. Families can have fun making decorative fans with the Carrabelle Artist Association, and the always popular public drawing and coloring activity will be hung in storefront windows. Carrabelle’s galleries will be exhibiting a wide variety of art, including a special showcase at Rio Carrabelle. Guests should be sure to see Carrabelle’s two new stunning outdoor murals!
New this year will be a cast net throwing demonstration and net mending demos. Returning will be a Carrabelle History Scavenger Hunt, with a fun clue provided at each location. Each participant will receive a gift certificate just for playing. Guests can start at the Carrabelle History Museum, SE 106 Avenue B, Carrabelle, FL and walk to as many of the wonderful locations as they would like.
Costumed characters from the Fishy Fashion Show will be wandering the streets and would love to pose with fans for a photo! Plus new this year, after the Crawl ends, a Fishy Fashion Show will be taking place at 4 pm in the upstairs room at C-Quarters Marina. Tickets are $10 each and are available from the Fishy Fashion Show booth at the Crawl.
Avenue B will be the place to learn all about the culture, natural resources and local history of the area. Florida Public Archaeology Network will share fascinating information on Florida’s ancient heritage. Guests can find out how Carrabelle was transformed into a training camp in the mid 1940s at the Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum booth. Ken Horne will be using native plants at his string and cordage table. There will be a foraging walk around central Carrabelle with the Native Plant Society, and information about local plant species that were utilized by local early tribes and settlers. Plus retired Florida State Park Services Specialist, Bonnie Allen, will be joining the Crawl to discuss Franklin County’s last turpentine camp and the original artifacts now on exhibit at the Carrabelle History Museum. Also participating will be George Weymouth, who will share his vast knowledge and collection of archaeology finds. Authors, Michael Kinnett and Kermit Brown, who write stories of local history and culture, will also be there for visitors to meet.
For more information, contact the Carrabelle History Museum at 850-697-2141, carrabellehistorymuseum@gmail.com, www.carrabellehistorymuseum.org. Volunteers are still needed. The Carrabelle Culture Crawl was founded by the Economic Development Team of the Carrabelle Waterfront Partnership. A big thank you to the sponsors of the Crawl: Carrabelle CARES, Carrabelle History Museum, Centennial Bank, Celeda & Lewis Christie, Coastal Cottage Living, Coastal Realty Group, Duke Energy, Joan Matey’s Fishy Fashion Show, Harry’s Bar & Package, Inovia Consulting Group, Lost Treasure Vintage Art Gallery, Marine Street Grill, Rio Carrabelle, and Weems Memorial Hospital. Funding in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council and the City of Carrabelle Community Redevelopment Agency.
Special Exhibit:
C. C. Land Turpentine Camp
The Carrabelle History Museum is excited to announce a new special exhibit on “C. C. Land Turpentine Camp”. This exhibit will be on display from Wednesday, March 2 through Saturday, April 30. There is no charge for admission but donations are gladly accepted. The museum and exhibit are open Wednesdays 12-5 pm, Thursdays thru Saturdays 10 am – 5 pm and Sundays 12 – 5 pm.
Clifford C. Land, known as C. C. Land, founded turpentine operations in Tate’s Hell in the 1930s, starting at High Bluff and moving to Greenpoint, between Eastpoint and Carrabelle. Turpentine camp workers needed exceptional strength to wield the heavy hand tools and had to master skillful techniques to maximize the amount of sap they could get from a pine tree without destroying it. C.C. kept the company going until wage labor laws made it no longer feasible, and this was the last operating turpentine camp in Franklin County. In the late 1940s, the business converted to logging and cattle raising.
The exhibit shows the difficult process of gathering sap and distilling it into resin with many photos, artifacts, letters and documents from the C. C. Land Turpentine Company. An impressive array of tools unique to the turpentine trade and old hand-made wood and tin tool carriers are on display. There are bark hacks, scrapers, axes, odd-shaped galvanized buckets from the late 1930s and a collection of different types of pots and trays used to collect the pine sap. The historic photos of the camp workers on the job reflect their skill and strength and illustrates the challenges of this long-ago profession. Aluminum tokens, known as scrip used for purchases at the camp commissary are also part of the display, as well as samples of the many medicinal products made from pine derivatives.
This amazing collection of authentic artifacts is on loan from Bonnie Allen, granddaughter of Clifford C. Land and retired Park Services Specialist. She will be at the Carrabelle History Museum on Saturday, March 19 from 10 am – 3 pm to further interpret her collection and discuss the turpentine industry in Franklin County. Bonnie Allen is from Apalachicola and worked with the Florida Park Service for over 35 years, at St. George Island State Park, St. Andrews State Park, and most recently with Tallahassee-St. Marks Area Parks.
Come to the museum to learn about the history of this hard way of life in Franklin County. Carrabelle History Museum is located, one block from Carrabelle Harbor, at 106 SE Avenue B, Carrabelle, FL. Funding in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council. For more information, contact 850-697-2141 or go to www.carrabellehistorymuseum.org.
Special Exhibit Extended: Sponge Diving of Carrabelle and North FL
Ending Soon. On display until March 31! Come learn more about the history of sponge diving in our area.
Volunteers are needed! In order to offer these fabulous events, we depend on volunteers. Please consider being a volunteer today! A few hours of your time would make a huge difference to the Carrabelle History Museum.
There is no admission fee for these events. Your support is vital for us to continue to offer great cultural programs. Donations may be made securely by credit card or PayPal by clicking here: Donate Online. Join or Renew your Annual Membership to the Carrabelle Historical Society and support these wonderful programs. $15 individuals, $20 families or $35 organizations /businesses. Members are also Friends of the Carrabelle History Museum. Memberships may be paid online here by credit card or PayPal - Donate Online.
