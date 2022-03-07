Beautiful weather brought thousands of people to St. George Island this weekend for the 40th annual Charity Chili Cook-off and Auction.
It has been a few years since the Fire Department was able to hold a professional chili cookoff because of COVID restrictions, but this year about 20 groups attended.
And all three places were taken by the same group out of Alabama.
1st place this year went to Spice Boys #2 out of Vestavia, Alabama earning them a 500 dollar cash prize and the opportunity to compete for 25 thousand dollars at the National chili cook-off.
2nd place went to Spice Boys #4 out of Birmingham, Alabama which comes with a 300 dollar prize, and 3rd place went to Spice Boys #33 out of Huntsville, Alabama.
There was also a chili crawl, where people could go to various locations around the island, enjoying chili and other fun events while raising money for the fire department.
The Chili crawl champion this year was Rusty Davis.
The St. George Island Fire Department is still totaling the amount raised over the weekend but they expect this to be a very good year.
And don't forget, the on-line auction is still going on through this Wednesday night – you can bid on auction items on facebook, just go to “2022 Chili Cookoff Online Auction”
No comments:
Post a Comment