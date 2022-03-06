Franklin County has implemented a burn ban as wildfires rage in some of our neighboring counties.
The action was taken at 7:30 Saturday night.
The ban was approved by Franklin County Commission chairman Ricky Jones at the request of Emergency Management Director Pamela Brownell.
The full commission will vote to ratify the emergency decision at a special meeting on Tuesday and consider the extension of the countywide fire burn ban until Tuesday, March 15th unless conditions improve.
The ban prohibits open fires, yard trash burning and the use of outdoor burning devices.
If you have any questions you can contact the Franklin County Emergency Management Office at 850-653-8977.
The burn ban was put in place due to National Weather Service Alert showing Franklin County as High Risk for wildfires.
Much of Northwest Florida is facing dry conditions and windy conditions.
Fallen trees and other fuel left fro Hurricane Michael has made conditions prime for wildfires.
The Florida Forest Service is currently fighting two large wildfires in Gulf and Bay counties that have led t the evacuation of hundreds of homes.
They are being called the Bertha Swamp Road Fire and the Adkins Avenue Fire.
Currently, there are nearly 150 wildfires are burning more than 12,100 acres throughout the state.
