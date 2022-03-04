Friday, March 4, 2022

Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin and Gulf Counties

DEP Logo

FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF

Environmental Protection


Bob Martinez Center
2600 Blair Stone Road
Tallahassee, Florida 32399-2400

Ron DeSantis

Governor


Jeanette Nuñez

Lt. Governor


Shawn Hamilton

Secretary

Permitting Application Subscription Service

Subscriber email address: manager@oysterradio.com

  Profile Name: Oyster Radio

Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: MCKEE SANDBAR ROAD DOCK
Location Id: 417424
Location Name: SANDBAR ROAD
County: Franklin
Application Number: 417424-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: DUKE ENERGY CAP SAN BLAS POLE
Location Id: 417444
Location Name: DUKE ENERGY FLORKDA, LLC CAPE SAN BLAS ROAD
County: Gulf
Application Number: 417444-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: ST GEORGE BAY HOA MARINA
Location Id: 283781
Location Name: CARRABELLE BEACH - FLADD, LLC - PAUL RAULET - DEER PARTNERS
County: Franklin
Application Number: 283781-008

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment