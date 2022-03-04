Friday, March 4, 2022

Getting Out in Gulf County

The Port St Joe Salt Air Farmers Market is an open-air market offering:
Arts and Crafts, Seasonal Produce, Fresh Shrimp, Grass fed beef and free-range pork.

Music starts at 11:00 am.
Vendors may vary.
Stretch your legs for our Annual Breeze by the Bay 5K and 10K!

On Friday, March 4th, you can register and pick up your bag at The Mill Mercantile and Social from 4:00 PM ET to 6:00 PM ET.

Saturday, March 5th, we will run for a cause! Same-day registrations will be available from 8:00 AM ET to 8:30AM. The run will officially start at 9:00 AM.
﻿
The race will begin at 9:00 AM ET located at 101 Goodmorning Street, Port St. Joe, FL 32456. The race will wind down the paved path along the beach throughout the Windmark community.
Register Here
Lisa Forehand, Realtor with Beach Properties Real Estate Group proudly presents Movies in the Park!
 
WHEN:  March 8th, 2022

WHERE: George Core Park, Port St. Joe, FL
 
Concessions open at 5:30 pm ET and Movie start time is 6:40 pm ET.
 
We remind all moviegoers to bring blankets, chairs, and bug spray and make plans to come early with your family, friends, and neighbors!

Winter Fun Event - Sunset Cruise

Sponsored by - Gulf County Tourist Development Council
Price: FREE - Limited 35 Attendees

Join us on March 9, 2022, for a fun Sunset Cruise hosted by Aqua Bear Adventures. The pontoon boat will depart from the Port St. Joe Marina at 4:30 PM ET and return around 7:00 PM ET. (Sunset is at 6:30 PM ET).

Please dress in layers as it could be slightly chilly on the water. Bring a small cooler with snacks and drinks, enjoy live music, and a beautiful Gulf County sunset! 

This event is limited to the first 35 registrants, please sign-up with rebecca@visitgulf.com

Beach to Bay Walk
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16, 2022 AT 10 AM – 11 AM EST

T.H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park
﻿
Join a guided walk through two resilient coastal ecosystems. Learn how natural processes shape both the Beach and the Bay and about the fascinating wildlife that live there.
Participants should bring water and sunscreen. Shoes that can get wet and sandy recommended.
Meet at Beach Access #2 at Eagle Harbor.
Don't miss Top Regional Blues Acts performing in the heart of the Business District of historic Port St. Joe, Florida.

FREE EVENT brought to you by the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.
﻿

Chambers of FL Health Care

﻿Every Wednesday, you can find our business consultant, Dr. Len Eichler, at the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce!

Small Business Owners, call or visit Dr. Len with no consulting appointment needed!

We are here to help your business grow and succeed!



﻿Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office


http://live.oysterradio.com/
