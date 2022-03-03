Libraries in Franklin County are going fine-free.
The fine-free policy is being adopted across all of the libraries in the Wilderness Coast Library group that includes the libraries in Franklin, Wakulla and Jefferson Counties.
Franklin County library director Whitney Roundtree said fines have not been shown to be an effective deterrent to the late return of materials and have actually been shown to disproportionately impact children and community members with the least financial resources.
She said Late fees are in opposition to the Library’s core values of equitable service, fostering early literacy, and barrier free access to information and services.
Any drop in revenue from ending the late fees will be offset to a large degree by other savings including the amount of time library staff will save having to deal with issues like collecting fines and tracking payments.
The Fine-Free Policy will be implemented over the next several months starting this month when library loans are automatically renewed six times unless materials are placed on hold by another patron.
In April all youth accounts will be made fine-free.
May will be a Fine Amnesty Month where Patrons may return all overdue materials without penalty.
In August all fines will be wiped from patron accounts.
No comments:
Post a Comment