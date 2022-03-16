Franklin County Commissioners this week approved a resolution supporting national volunteer week in Franklin county.
A similar resolution was approved by the City of Apalachicola and the City of Carrabelle will consider it at their next regular meeting.
The action was taken at the request of John Solomon who has said in the past that he is the volunteer who volunteered to make sure that other volunteers in the county get some well deserved recognition.
National Volunteer Week is April 17th through the 23rd when volunteers all over the nation will be recognized for their commitment to service.
Volunteers in Florida save the organization they volunteer with nearly 26.32 dollars an hour, nationally its over 28.50 dollars an hour.
And remember that volunteering doesn't just benefit society; scientific studies have shown that individuals who volunteer enjoy psychological and physical benefits including increased satisfaction, improved sense of belonging, lower blood pressure, increased protection from Alzheimer's, and decreased mortality.
John Solomon said the chamber is posthumously awarding the lifetime volunteer award to Nancy Hodgson and from this year forward the lifetime volunteer award will be named the Nancy Hodgson Lifetime Volunteer award.
The Chamber will resume giving both the volunteer of the year and the Nancy Hodgson lifetime volunteer award next year.
