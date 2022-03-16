Local unemployment saw a big jump in January.
Franklin County unemployment was 3.6 percent last month – up from 2.7 percent in December.
That means 168 people were out of work out of a workforce of 4,623.
Franklin County's unemployment rate was slightly above the statewide ate of 3.5 percent.
32 counties had lower unemployment rates than ours.
Wakulla County had the third lowest unemployment rate in the state at 2.8 percent – that was up from 2.2 from December.
Gulf County unemployment was 3.2 percent with 171 people out of work there.
Liberty County unemployment was up from 3.1 to 3.9 percent.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment