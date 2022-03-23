Franklin County expects that a number of local projects will be funded in this year's state budget.
The county understands that both the FRDAP Grant Program and the Historic Preservation Grant Program will be fully funded pending adoption of the of state’s budget.
Franklin County has two project applications through the FRDAP program including $200,000 for improvements to Vrooman Park in Eastpoint and $200,000 for St. George Island Playground Improvements at Lighthouse Park.
The Historic Preservation Program applications included a county application for $156,056 for the Carrabelle Beach Wayside Park Repairs and a Tourist Development Council application for $188,500 for Marine Heritage Museum Exhibits at Buddy Ward Park in Apalachicola.
The legislature approved the state budget earlier this month, but it still requires approval from the governor.
