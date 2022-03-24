ECCC CD Release Concert Fundraiser Tonight!

Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Apalachicola Bound!
ECCC is pleased to announce a CD release concert fundraiser on Thursday, March 24, at Holy Family Senior Center, 203 Dr. Frederick Humphries Dr., Apalachicola.
Musicians Riely O’Connor and Molly B. Moon, who have put down winter roots in Apalachicola, will present songs from their new CD, Something Light As Light.
Doors open at 6:00, and concert begins at 6:30. There will be lots of finger foods, both savory and sweet and beverages on offer, and beer and wine for a donation.
All proceeds raised - the tickets, the drink donations, the CD sales - go to fund the work of ECCC of Franklin County.
Suggested ticket donation: $20, on Eventbrite or at the door.
Suggested CD donation: $15 at concert
Eventbrite link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/riely-oconnor-molly-b-moon-present-something-light-as-light-tickets-258086171687
