Thursday, March 24, 2022
Weekly news and updates from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce
Welcome New Members:
Mary Wallace - Capital City Home Loans 2592 Crawfordville Hwy., Crawfordville 850.201.2127 Website
MEMBERSHIP DIRECTORY AND ONLINE DIRECTORY UPDATE We are currently working on our print version of our business directory. Any members with unpaid dues will not be listed in the 2022/23 edition. Contact us at your earliest convenience so we can include you in the listing.
Online directory on our website - once dues are up to date, your listing will be re-activated.
If you're not sure that your dues are up to date, please call our office. We can also take a credit card payment over the phone if you do not remember how to log into your online listing.
Chamber and Member Events
Ribbon Cutting for Guardian Public Adjusting, LLC
Guardian Public Adjusting is your local public adjuster. Owner, Clay Bozeman has lived and worked within the Crawfordville community for over three decades.
Guardian Public Adjusting, LLC is a public adjusting company that is committed to working with you, and on your behalf, throughout the entire property insurance claim process. Guardian Public Adjusting takes the burden of the claim process off the shoulders of property owners by thoroughly investigating damages, writing estimates, negotiating, handling on-site visits, and reaching a fair settlement. As public adjusters, they can handle your insurance claim from the start or re-open underpaid or denied claims. The insurance claim process can require more time and energy than most policyholders care to deal with. Not to mention trying to decode the coverages within your homeowners or commercial insurance policy to see what applies. Why cause yourself the undue stress of dealing with numerous phone calls, emails, and meetings? Most property owners don’t know they have someone to advocate for them during the claims process and that’s exactly what public adjusters do. Without the representation of a public adjuster, property owners are often left with denied or underpaid claims. Get the proper indemnification you deserve and call Guardian Public Adjusting to handle your insurance claim!
Networking Luncheon at Sherlock Springs
Catered by The Kast Net
We missed a few today at our luncheon due to the ugly weather we were experiencing but despite that, we still had 72 attendees not willing to miss Ms. Thu’s Bourbon chicken and Lo Mein, and of course her delicious cupcakes, served at the beautiful Sherlock Springs venue. Thank you so much Rich Abrams and Thea Voran for getting everything ready and hosting us! We announced a lot of new members at last month’s luncheon but wanted to share the businesses joining after that event – Sue’s Art Workshop, Attack – One Fire Management Services, and HCA Florida Primary Care. Sue Scott was present and shared her upcoming beginner painting classes “Paint just like Bob Ross” April 6th and 27th, and May 7th at the Community Center. Cost is very reasonable at $65 for a 3- hour class, materials provided. Check out Sue’s Facebook page for more information. Our March members to date are: GutterWerks, St. James Bay Golf Resort, Whitney Hancock, Capital City Home Loans, Eddie Evans, Oyster Boss Oyster Company, LLC, and Art by Cheryl. Nancy Paul invited everyone to come out to the beautiful St. James Bay Golf course, and if you are a current member of Wildwood Golf Course you will receive a special discount at St. James Bay; you can play pickle ball, rent their facility for events, or simply enjoy a wonderful meal at the Crooked River Grill – their new chef would love to cook for you! Eddie Evans has been an Assistant State Attorney since 1992 and is running for the County Judge’s seat; he currently serves as General Counsel with responsibilities in all six counties of the Second Judicial Circuit including Wakulla, Franklin, Gadsden, Jefferson, Liberty, and Leon. Mary Wallace recently hung up her insurance hat recently and started a new career with Capital City Home Loans. She is looking forward to serving the community as your hometown lender. Cheryl Swift has been attending our luncheons for a long time now as a realtor for Waypoint Properties and has given many of her paintings as drawing prizes. Her specialty is abstract art in alcohol inks. Please join us for her ribbon cutting April 7th at her studio and check out her artwork. More here
Tables available - download image for more information Come see us at our office and purchase your drink tickets early
CareerSource Capital Region has a free event for employers that are federal contractors coming up on April 6th and a paid event, LEAD (leadership development training), coming up on April 21st.
Federal Contractors Summit April 6th, 8:30am – 10:00am Business leaders who currently are or want to become Federal Contractors are encouraged to attend the free, virtual Federal Contractors Summit, hosted by CareerSource Capital Region. This summit will feature Keynote presenter: Jacqueline Ortiz-Baerga, Assistant District Director, USDOL/OFCCP; up-to-date information regarding the US Department of Labor and its agencies; anticipated changes for federal contractors through new Executive Actions; strategies for attracting more veterans; and networking with other federal contractors to gain valuable information regarding talent management as a federal contractor. Register at: https://lnkd.in/edqJgtuE See attached flyer for more information.
LEAD April 21st & 22nd – 1.5 days – ONLY 6 SEATS REMAIN LEAD (Leaders Evolve And Develop) training was designed with Florida’s capital region in mind, as there’s nothing quite like it offered locally for emerging, new and existing managers. Based on modern, research-based leadership theories, LEAD delivers critical concepts that can be immediately applied in the workplace. Some of the training topics include:
Notice of Public Meeting: The Wakulla County Library Advisory Board is holding a Public Meeting on Monday, April 4, 2022 at 10:00a.m. at the Wakulla County Public Library, 4330 Crawfordville Hwy., Crawfordville, FL, (850) 926-7415.
Purpose of Meeting: To advise and make recommendations to the BOCC in respect to all matters pertaining to the public library and their cultural activities including the existing library facilities and services, and the future needs; and in accordance with Ordinance #76-4.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING The Wakulla County Tourist Development Council will hold a Public Meeting on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 9:00a.m. at the Wakulla Environmental Institute, 170 Preservation Way, Crawfordville, FL 32327, (850) 926-0919 Ext. 713.
Purpose of Meeting: To Discuss General Business of the Tourist Development Council.
Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business. Classes are free to our members. (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request. For a complete list of online classes click here
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community. No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.
