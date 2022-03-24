Wewahitchka Elementary School STUDENT ARRESTED FOR WRITTEN BOMB THREAT

Gulf County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) Deputies responded to Wewahitchka Elementary School (WES) around 11:30 AM today after the School Resource Deputy was notified of a written bomb threat. The school’s administration worked in conjunction with the GCSO and evacuated the students to a safe location while an investigation was conducted.
Investigators learned the written threat was presented to a teacher by a student. The threat read, “I am going to kill someone with this bomb.” The suspect was quickly identified and interviewed. A 12 year old student admitted to investigators that she wrote the note and took it to a teacher.
Students returned to campus after the school was deemed safe.
Subsequently, the girl was placed under arrested and charged with one count of Written Threat to Discharge an Explosive Device (2nd Degree Felony) and one count of Interfering with a School Function (2nd Degree Misdemeanor). She is currently held and awaiting first appearance at the Bay Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
“I’m proud of the hard work of our law enforcement and school officials who worked together to bring this to a conclusion,” said Sheriff Mike Harrison. “We are committed to the safety of each student and staff member. We will continue to take each of these cases very seriously.”
