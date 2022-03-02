Franklin County has officially applied for an additional 1 million dollars to fund the dredging projects for the Eastpoint Channel and 2 mile channel.
The county learned last month that they would need the additional money to fully fund the projects – the full cost is about 7 million.
The county already has a million dollars on hand from an appropriation from congress and halve approval for an additional 5 million dollars through the Gulf Consortium, a group created after the BP oil spill which is distributing billions of dollars in BP oil spill money to counties that were hit hardest by the spill.
The additional million will also come from the Gulf Consortium, though it could be a number of months before the additional money is available.
The county might have to do some short term financing until the consortium money comes through.
The county does want to get these dredging projects started as soon as possible.
These dredging projects have been waiting for years.
The Eastpoint Channel hasn't been dredged since 1985 and is now so shallow most boats can't even use it except on high tide.
That channel will be dredged from just west of the Eastpoint boat ramp to Barbers Seafood on the East, the original length, width and depth of the channel.
The two mile channel will be dredged from the mouth of the Apalachicola River to the Olin B. Ward waterfront park.
