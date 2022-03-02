The Florida Highway Patrol is spearheading an impaired-driving awareness campaign through March aimed at reducing impaired driving-related crashes and fatalities across the state.
The Never Drive Impaired campaign is designed to reduce impaired driving crashes during Florida's busy Spring Break season when thousands of college students from around the country visit Florida's beaches.
In March 2021, alcohol was confirmed in 442 crashes in Florida – a 26% increase from the previous year.
Of the alcohol-confirmed crashes, 50 resulted in serious bodily injuries, and 43 proved to be fatal.
Unlike alcohol, there is no specific impairment limit with marijuana.
Marijuana affects everyone differently and can remain in a person’s system much longer than alcohol.
Marijuana is the most prevalent drug in teenagers and young adults involved in crashes in Florida.
Historically, citations issued for driving under the influence and open-container violations are at their highest during the month of March.
There were 3,039 DUI citations and 808 open-container citations issued in Florida last March.
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers will be out in force this Spring Break protecting the public from impaired drivers.
FHP and law enforcement officers statewide are trained to spot the signs of impaired driving and are constantly monitoring Florida's roadways to keep everyone safe.
