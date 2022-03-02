Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl
NEW MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT
 
The coastal resort style WindMark Beach Community, located along the shores of beautiful St. Joseph Bay, is designed with healthy living in mind. Residents can enjoy the fresh air on nature trails, boardwalks and cart paths or get a workout in at the state-of-the-art fitness center. Homes are raised slightly to take full advantage of the Bay breezes. The community features a swimming pool, Village Green and Amphitheater and beach walkover access to four miles of pristine St. Joseph Bay coastline.

Who doesn’t love Windmarch Beach! If you haven’t explored this beautiful community yet, we encourage you to do so
 
WindMark Beach Community
📍 101 Good Morning St., Port St. Joe, FL 32456
☎ (850) 231-6570

NEW MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT

ALT Home Inspections is committed to serving their customers. Their business is built on trust, integrity, and ensuring you have all the information available about one of the largest investments you will make.

With ALT Home Inspections, you are getting Certified Professional Inspectors who understand the commitment you are about to make. When you ALT Home Inspections to inspect your new home, they guarantee that they will take care of it as if it was their own home.

ALT Home Inspections
☎ (209) 256-5188

NEW MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT

Labor Finders Port St. Joe's mission is to treat workers and customers fairly.
 
Their methods are simple. They staff trustworthy, skilled workers in a wide range of positions, including: production assembly, construction, maintenance, electrical, carpentry, welding, office/clerical and more. Then, they match them with the perfect employer: You.
 
The result? They meet your company's workforce demands, while eliminating your payroll and administrative burdens. You'll be happy with the results, or they will make it right. That's their 100% satisfaction guarantee. Their methods are simple. They staff trustworthy, skilled workers in a wide range of positions, including; production assembly, construction, maintenance, electrical, carpentry, welding, office/clerical and more. Then, they match them with the perfect employer: You.
 
The result? They meet your company's workforce demands, while eliminating your payroll and administrative burdens. You'll be happy with the results, or they will make it right. That's their 100% satisfaction guarantee.

Labor Finders
📍 318 Reid Ave Port St. Joe, FL
☎ (850) 895-1990

This month we will hear about the plans to enhance Reid Avenue.
CHAMBER EVENTS 2022
 
Blues on Reid
March 26, 2022
 
Wheels on Williams
Third Thursday
April – May - June – July
 
Scallop Festival
September 3-4, 2022
 
PortOberfest
September 24, 2022
 
Forgotten Music Festival
(Sponsored by The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce)
October 8-9, 2022
 
Shop Gulf Saturday
November 26, 2022

Please Contact joe@gulfchamber.org
for sponsorship opportunities.
EVENT SPONSORSHIP
 
Friend $250
Logo on festival banner

Supporter $500
Included in radio advertising
Included in all print advertising
Logo on festival banner
Included in social media event promotions

Patron $800
Logo on festival t-shirt
Two festival t-shirts
Two passes to ticketed event
Included in all print and radio advertising
Logo on festival banner
Included in social media event promotions

Partner: $1200
Logo on festival t-shirt
Four festival t-shirts
Four passes to ticketed event
Included in all print and radio advertising
Logo on festival banner
Included in social media event promotions
 
·        Contact us to customize your advertising and sponsorship opportunities today.
﻿
𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀

﻿Become a member of the
Gulf County Chamber
TODAY!
Individual Supporter- $ 75.00
(non -business)

Entrepreneur- $125.00
(no storefront)

Non-profit- $125.00

Basic Business- $175.00

Corporate- $250.00

Premier- $500.00

VIP- $1000.00
Membership Link
for a complete Business Directory list.

#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl
Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce | 308 Reid AvePort St Joe, FL 32456


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment