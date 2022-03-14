FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Scrappy is a 6-7 year old Boxer mix and just the sweetest boy. There are so many upsides to adopting a middle aged pet. You know how big they will be, you know what their temperament is, they tend to be mellow and happy to be by your side and of course you don't have to deal with the puppy stage. Scrappy is a happy and loving dog, and would be perfect for many families!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
