Franklin County Commissioners will hold a public hearing tomorrow on a proposed large-scale change to property adjacent to the St. James Bay Golf Club.
The owners are seeking approval to change the land use on nearly 80 acres from Public Facilities to Mixed Use Residential with the intention of creating affordable workforce housing.
Much of the property will remain undeveloped, about ¾ of the land is wetlands.
The property owners plan to create a mix of single family and multi-family units that would provide some affordable housing for workers in the county.
The public hearing will be held on Tuesday, March the 15th during the Franklin County Commission regular meeting.
