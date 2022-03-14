St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi, I'm Pickles! I am a 5-6 year old lab/bully mix. I came to the shelter pregnant and had 8 healthy pups who have all been adopted into loving homes. I love treats more than anything so you could easily win my heart! I am the laziest dog ever so I would be the perfect fit for a family that loves lounging around all day! I would do best in a home with no cats or small children. I do okay with some dogs but would need to meet yours first. I love car rides!! I am super affectionate and love snuggles! I have called SJBHS my home for over a year now but I still have hope that my forever person is out there! Come by the shelter to meet me and all of my friends!
You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call: 850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
