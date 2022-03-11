You know the adage "Spring Forward and Fall Back".
This weekend we get to lose an hour of sleep by springing forward but because of it we will get to enjoy an extra hour of daylight every day.
Daylight Savings time begins at 2 o'clock this Sunday morning, so everyone should set their clocks forward one hour before going to bed Saturday night.
Don’t forget or you’ll be an hour late to church on Sunday.
Daylights Savings Time lasts until November the 6th.
Firefighters also recommend you use this time to replace the batteries in all of your smoke alarms.
You should do that twice a year and doing it at the time changes makes it a little easier to remember.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment