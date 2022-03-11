The Apalachicola public library will offer free tax services this year.
The library is partnering with the United Way to provide the “Volunteer Income Tax Assistance” Program.
Taxpayers will receive free financial counseling, and VITA trained volunteers will prepare and file tax returns, free of charge.
Income of less than 10k a year or a past history of not filing does not influence this service.
Taxpayers can also file for past years.
This service will be available from 1-6pm every Tuesday, beginning March 15th through Tuesday, April 12th.
Taxpayers should call or come by the library to schedule an appointment.
The library can be reached at 850-653-8436.
