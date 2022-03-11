This year's senior class may be able to hold its prom at the Fort Coombs Armory in Apalachicola as long as they agree to certain safety measures.
Historically the prom has been held at the Armory every year, but now occupancy at the Armory is limited to 50 people because the building does not have a fire suppression system.
A new fire suppression system will be installed this year, but that work won't be complete until late Summer, and prom will be held next month.
County officials have discussed the issue with the state fire Marshall's office what would be required to increase the maximum capacity to 125 people for this one special event.
The Fire Marshal’s Office agreed that if volunteer firemen act as the fire watch, school personnel provide crowd control, and the second floor balcony is closed to everyone, a maximum capacity of 125 attendees will be allowed in the building.
The information has been passed on to the school district for a final decision.
