Franklin County is looking for residents to serve on the county's planning and zoning and adjustment board.
The seven-member board serves as the Planning and Zoning commission and hears building applications and also serves as the Board of Adjustment and hears variance requests.
It meets once a month in Apalachicola.
Anyone interested in learning more about the board and what is required to serve should contact county coordinator Michael Moron at (850) 653-9783 ext. 155 or e-mail michael@franklincountyflorida.com
