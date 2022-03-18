Friday, March 18, 2022

Franklin County is looking for residents to serve on the county's planning and zoning and adjustment board

The seven-member board serves as the Planning and Zoning commission and hears building applications and also serves as the Board of Adjustment and hears variance requests.


It meets once a month in Apalachicola.


Anyone interested in learning more about the board and what is required to serve should contact county coordinator Michael Moron at  (850) 653-9783 ext. 155 or e-mail michael@franklincountyflorida.com  



