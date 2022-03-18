Finding out the zoning and land use classifications of any lot in Franklin County is now much easier thanks to a new interactive zoning map.
The map lets you look at properties by parcel ID or by the street address, or if you know where it is you can just zoom in.
The map also provides a link to the Property Appraiser where you ca get information on the ownership, size and value of the lot.
If you would like to check out the new interactive zoning map for yourself, just go to the county website at Franklincountyflorida.com.
https://arpc.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=3e141cc016ef4da48f24edf394361afd
