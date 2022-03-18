Franklin County Commissioners this week approved a large-scale land use change to property adjacent to the St. James Bay Golf Club.
The decision changes the land use on nearly 80 acres from Public Facilities to Mixed Use Residential with the intention of some creating affordable workforce housing along with homes for people who want to live close to the golf course.
Much of the property will remain undeveloped, about ¾ of the land is wetlands.
John Green, who is heading up the development, said they have found that a big problem they are having at St. James Bay is keeping employees because there are very few places for people to live.
They employ about 90 people between St. James Bay golf club and the rehab facility there.
There are also future plans for a hotel there which would create more jobs.
The plan is for a 48 unit apartment building which would provide housing for employees as well as 64 single family units they hope will be in the 300 thousand dollar price range.
The developer said they would also give 500 dollars from sale of each unit to go to develop more affordable housing in the county.
No comments:
Post a Comment